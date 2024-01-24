Open Menu

Govt Promoting Technical Education In Balochistan For Interest Of Youth: Caretaker Finance Minister Balochistan Amjad Rashid

Caretaker Finance Minister Balochistan Amjad Rashid on Wednesday said that provincial government was taking steps to promote technical education in the province. "Youth learn skills along with education" the establishment of Overseas Employment Corporation's sub-office will have far-reaching results, he said

He expressed these views while visiting to Technical Training Center (TTC) Quetta. Principal Shoaib Anwar Shirazi briefed him about provision of technical education to students and other matters of the center.

Expressing satisfaction with the performance of the center, the minister said that technical education was the guarantee of educational and economic stability of any society. Countries which focus on technical education by making it a part of their general education have higher economic development speed, he said.

The provincial minister said that by equipping the young generation with technical knowledge, not only the problem of unemployment could be overcome but also the country would be set on the path of development and prosperity.

He said that all resources would be utilized for the promotion of technical education, in addition to regular courses in various technical training centers of the province, modern courses organized by New Tech, especially skills related to e-commerce were being taught.

He said that the establishment of Overseas Employment Corporation office in TTC Quetta would have far-reaching results as there was a great need for trained manpower in different countries saying that the Korean language course was a positive development.

Amjad Rasheed said that TTC was the best technical educational institution in the provincial capital and it was a golden opportunity for the youth here to get the modern technical knowledge and earn respectable employment and could play their role in improving the economy of the country and the province. He said that the caretaker provincial government would provide all possible support for the promotion of technical education.

