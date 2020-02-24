Govt promoting vocational education: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin has said that the Punjab government is promoting vocational education in the province.

He was talking to students during his visit to Government Vocational Training Institute here Monday. Chairman District Ushar & Zakat Committee Rana Javed Ashraf accompanied him.

The minister said that the present era is of information technology and modern education and students should be imparted vocational education. He said that the Punjab government was taking practical measures for bringing improvement in education and health sectors under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

While briefing the minister, Principal Sajid Habib said that all-out facilities of vocational education were being provided to students at the training institute.

Chairman District Ushar & Zakat Committee Rana Javed Ashraf told the minister that effective measures were being made for provision of financial assistance to all deserving students.

The minister also took round of the institute and inspected the classrooms and courses being offered to the students.