UrduPoint.com

Govt Proposes Amendments In Law Regarding Returned References: Law Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Govt proposes amendments in law regarding returned references: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said that the government had proposed amendments in section-IV and V of the NAB law with regard to the references returned by the accountability courts.

An ordinance would be issued until the Parliament in session, he said, adding that the accountability courts had been given powers to transfer the references to the relevant forums if these did not fall in their jurisdictions.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that there had been rumors about the future of the references returned by the accountability courts recently, adding that indeed these references were not quashed instead only their forums had been changed.

The minister said that the chairman NAB would be authorized to send the inquiries to the relevant institutions.

However, the investigations on various matters could be closed only if the court would be satisfied.

He said that deputy chairman would use all the powers of chairman NAB in his absence.

He said that previously NAB had been accused of political engineering and the apex court had also observed the same in Saad Rafiq case.

The leadership of PML-N was acquitted from NAB references by the courts under the previous laws, he said.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that PTI's government had used the NAB for political purposes, adding that Imran Khan had introduced three ordinances during his tenure.

To a question, the minister said that under Article 19 of the constitution toshakhana record from 2000 to onward would be public soon on website or in print form without discrimination after being compiled.

He, however, said that compiling record of toshakhana since 1947 was a huge and time taking exercise.

To another questioned, he said that there was a need that every institution should have self-accountability system.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Same All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.