Govt Proposes Rs118 Bln Budget To Enhance Energy Distribution

Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:26 PM

Govt proposes Rs118 bln budget to enhance energy distribution

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Friday announced that the government has proposed Rs118 billion in the Budget 2021 to efficiently manage distribution of surplus energy generated by the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Friday announced that the government has proposed Rs118 billion in the Budget 2021 to efficiently manage distribution of surplus energy generated by the country.

During his budget speech in the National Assembly, he said the country was possessing surplus electricity generation capacity but due to weak distribution infrastructure was not able to transport and distribute the entire energy production to the end-consumers.

Tarin said in order to meet this challenge, the government's investment priorities would now shift towards achieving this objective.

He shed light on the key priority areas of investment including Rs7.

5 billion for 1000KVs Islamabad West and Lahore North transmission lines, Rs8.5 billion evacuation of 2160 MW of power from Dasu, Rs5.5 billion for evacuation of power from Suki Kinari, Kohala, Mahala Hydro Power Project and Rs12 billion for secondary transmission line Hyderabad and Sukkur.

He went on to mention that the government would simultaneously invest in completing the already started electricity generation projects such as 1200 MW of coal fired power plant project in Jamshoro which would be earmarked Rs22 billion, also K1 and K2 in Karachi for which Rs16.5 billion were proposed and 5th extension of Tarbela hydro-power project.

