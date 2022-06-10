Govt proposes ST exemption on agri seeds, tractors, charity hospitals

The government has proposed Sales Tax exemptions on all types of seeds, tractors, charity hospitals, and solar panels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has proposed Sales Tax exemptions on all types of seeds, tractors, charity hospitals, and solar panels.

According to the budgetary documents released on Friday, the condition of CNIC/NTN in case of supply to unregistered person have been removed. Similarly, sales tax exemption has also been granted on import and supply of all types of seeds besides withdrawing sales tax on tractor.

The government has granted exemption on imports by UN diplomats/diplomatic mission and privilege persons.

Import and supply of solar panels (PV module) has also been exempted from Sales tax.

Likewise, goods imported by or donated to non-profit charitable hospitals has been exempted.

Furthermore, good supplied to charitable hospitals of fifty beds or more have also been exempted from sales tax.

The government has also proposed to exempt temporary imports from the levy of the sales tax.

Made up jewelery has also been made chargeable to 3% fix tax on local supply and 4% fix tax on imports.

Plant and machinery imported by power generation projects that entered into implementation agreement with government of Pakistan has also been exempted from sales tax. Whereas, sales tax on potassium chlorate has been reduced from Rs 90 per kg to Rs 60 per kg. Import by EPZ has also been exempted from sales tax.

Among the sales tax revenue measures, the scope of further tax has been enhanced to include non-active taxpayers as well.

Similarly regime of other then Tier-1 retailer has been streamline while Value Added Tax (VAT) has been imposed on compressor scrap, motor scrap and copper cutting scrap even imported by manufacturers.