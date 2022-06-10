UrduPoint.com

Govt Proposes ST Exemption On Agri Seeds, Tractors, Charity Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Govt proposes ST exemption on agri seeds, tractors, charity hospitals

The government has proposed Sales Tax exemptions on all types of seeds, tractors, charity hospitals, and solar panels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has proposed Sales Tax exemptions on all types of seeds, tractors, charity hospitals, and solar panels.

According to the budgetary documents released on Friday, the condition of CNIC/NTN in case of supply to unregistered person have been removed. Similarly, sales tax exemption has also been granted on import and supply of all types of seeds besides withdrawing sales tax on tractor.

The government has granted exemption on imports by UN diplomats/diplomatic mission and privilege persons.

Import and supply of solar panels (PV module) has also been exempted from Sales tax.

Likewise, goods imported by or donated to non-profit charitable hospitals has been exempted.

Furthermore, good supplied to charitable hospitals of fifty beds or more have also been exempted from sales tax.

The government has also proposed to exempt temporary imports from the levy of the sales tax.

Made up jewelery has also been made chargeable to 3% fix tax on local supply and 4% fix tax on imports.

Plant and machinery imported by power generation projects that entered into implementation agreement with government of Pakistan has also been exempted from sales tax. Whereas, sales tax on potassium chlorate has been reduced from Rs 90 per kg to Rs 60 per kg. Import by EPZ has also been exempted from sales tax.

Among the sales tax revenue measures, the scope of further tax has been enhanced to include non-active taxpayers as well.

Similarly regime of other then Tier-1 retailer has been streamline while Value Added Tax (VAT) has been imposed on compressor scrap, motor scrap and copper cutting scrap even imported by manufacturers.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Import All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

FM apprises UNGA president on derogatory remarks b ..

FM apprises UNGA president on derogatory remarks by BJP officials in India

8 seconds ago
 Govt to abolish subsidy on petroleum products for ..

Govt to abolish subsidy on petroleum products for stabilizing economy: Miftah

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's Navid Hanif appointed UN Assistant Secr ..

Pakistan's Navid Hanif appointed UN Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Dev ..

1 minute ago
 FED on cigarettes, telecommunication services, air ..

FED on cigarettes, telecommunication services, air travel enhanced

1 minute ago
 Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022 ..

Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022-23 budget

31 minutes ago
 'Subsidized flour available at 1100 points in Laho ..

'Subsidized flour available at 1100 points in Lahore'

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.