Govt Proposes Ten Year Tax Exemptions For STZA

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:06 PM

Govt proposes ten year tax exemptions for STZA

Special tax incentives including ten year exemptions have been proposed in the federal budget for special technology zone (STZA) authority, zone developers and zone enterprises

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Special tax incentives including ten year exemptions have been proposed in the Federal budget for special technology zone (STZA) authority, zone developers and zone enterprises.

In his budget speech, Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said the establishment of special technology zones was a flagship initiative of this government.

In order to promote innovation, technology and entrepreneurship, Tax exemption on the import of capital goods and on dividend income of private funds have been proposed from investment in zone enterprises.

