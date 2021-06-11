Govt. proposes to promote IT services in Budget 2021-22

Minister of Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, during his budget speech 2021-22, proposed a special export of goods regime to promote IT services, freelancers and export of other services

He said that all services brought to Pakistan through banking channel will be taxed at the reduced rate of 1 percent under final tax regime without questioning about it.

Export of IT and IT enabled services has been brought under the ambit of 100 percent tax credit.

He said that the conditions for availing tax credit have been relaxed and discretionarypowers of tax authorities have been curtailed. The scope of such services is proposed to be broadened by including data storage and cloud Computing services.