Govt protect farmers rights : DC Ghotki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Abdullah Usman on Thursday has directed all the assistant commissioners for ensuring timely payment of dues to sugarcane farmers and availability of urea fertilizer at officially-fixed rate.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Abdullah Usman on Thursday has directed all the assistant commissioners for ensuring timely payment of dues to sugarcane farmers and availability of urea fertilizer at officially-fixed rate.

The District Officers of agriculture and food departments and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner said that the government would protect the rights of farmers and would take stern action against the sugar mills over illegal deductions and delay in payments.