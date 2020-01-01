UrduPoint.com
Govt Protecting Interest Of Sugarcane Growers: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:40 PM

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has said the Punjab government was ensuring full protection of the interest of sugarcane growers and strict monitoring of crushing season was being carried out in this regard

He stated this while chairing a meeting at the Circuit House to review the crushing season affairs and issues of farmers.

ADCG Mian Aftab Ahmad and ADC (HQ) Afifa Shajia gave briefing about the implementation of guidelines relating to the crushing season.

Reviewing the monitoring affairs of crushing season, the minister directed that all sugar mills should be remained functional to facilitate farmers. He said that no exploitation would be tolerated and all out benefits regarding sale of sugarcane would be provided to farmers.

He advised the officers of district administration to keepclose liaison with the management of sugar mills and farmers.

