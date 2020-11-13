Govt protecting transgender community: minister

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the government has taken unprecedented steps for protection of the transgender community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the government has taken unprecedented steps for protection of the transgender community.

He was addressing a one-day sensitisation training programme on transgenders at a local hotel on Friday. The event was organised by Khwaja Sara Society (KSS).

The provincial minister said that transgender citizens have the right to health, inheritance and employment, adding that in 2018, a bill was passed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to protect the rights of the transgender community.

The Punjab government was going to finalise a bill in this regard in the Punjab Assembly after consultations with the community representatives, he said and added that the human rights department was forming working groups from each community to protect human rights because the protection of rights every community was the top priority of the Punjab government as promoting peace, religious harmony and tolerance in society.

He said transgender community had been provided assistance under the Ehsaas programme for the first time, while the prime minister has also constituted a task force which remains functional as far as incidents of harassment were concerned, strict action was being taken and cases were registered against culprits.

At the end of the session a condemnation resolution also passed by the community against the attack on Nayab Ali.