UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Protector Of Minorities' Rights; Minister Augustine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:09 PM

Govt protector of minorities' rights; Minister Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the provincial government is protector of rights of all religious minorities, living in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the provincial government is protector of rights of all religious minorities, living in the province.

He was addressing a meeting with representatives of the Christian community at a camp office on Tuesday. He said that all resources were being utilised to provide basic facilities, while the Christian community had always played a leading role in the development of the country.

He said that the current holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal was considered as a cause of increase in happiness and blessings for Muslims. He said it was intolerable to issue blasphemous sketches in France, which hurt the religious feelings of Muslims across the world. He said that entire religious minorities in Pakistan also strongly condemned the publication of the blasphemous sketches.

About the ongoing development programme for the Christian community, the minister said that the Punjab government was spending huge amount on improvement and security of churches and providing electricity, health facilities, education to all Christians. He urged Christian community to play its role in development of the country and the government would continue its development agenda to alleviate their plight.

The minister and the meeting participants also condemned a blast in Peshawar, and expressed sympathy with the aggrieved families and prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

Bishop Abraham the Great Daniel, Pastor Peter Imran, Pastor Arthur Daniel and Pastor Azam Jan were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Peshawar World Electricity Education Government Of Punjab Punjab France Muslim Christian All Government

Recent Stories

Lithuania Issues Protest Note to Belarus Over Laun ..

1 minute ago

Dry weather to prevail over most parts of country

1 minute ago

Shehryar Afridi denounces Indian laws allowing non ..

1 minute ago

Work on dams in full swing in South Balochistan: I ..

1 minute ago

Five dead, dozens wounded in attack on Afghan poli ..

5 minutes ago

Several Dozen People Rally in Ankara to Support Bo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.