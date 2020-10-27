Govt protector of minorities' rights; Minister Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the provincial government is protector of rights of all religious minorities, living in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the provincial government is protector of rights of all religious minorities, living in the province.

He was addressing a meeting with representatives of the Christian community at a camp office on Tuesday. He said that all resources were being utilised to provide basic facilities, while the Christian community had always played a leading role in the development of the country.

He said that the current holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal was considered as a cause of increase in happiness and blessings for Muslims. He said it was intolerable to issue blasphemous sketches in France, which hurt the religious feelings of Muslims across the world. He said that entire religious minorities in Pakistan also strongly condemned the publication of the blasphemous sketches.

About the ongoing development programme for the Christian community, the minister said that the Punjab government was spending huge amount on improvement and security of churches and providing electricity, health facilities, education to all Christians. He urged Christian community to play its role in development of the country and the government would continue its development agenda to alleviate their plight.

The minister and the meeting participants also condemned a blast in Peshawar, and expressed sympathy with the aggrieved families and prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

Bishop Abraham the Great Daniel, Pastor Peter Imran, Pastor Arthur Daniel and Pastor Azam Jan were present in the meeting.