UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Provided 2000 PPEs, 50,000 N95 Masks To Various Hospitals In Balochistan: Shahwani

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Govt provided 2000 PPEs, 50,000 N95 masks to various hospitals in Balochistan: Shahwani

Balochistan government's spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday said that provincial government had provided more than 2,000 Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 50,000 N95 masks to various hospitals of the province in order to control the COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan government's spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday said that provincial government had provided more than 2,000 Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 50,000 N95 masks to various hospitals of the province in order to control the COVID-19.

Talking to media here, he said that provincial government had provided 32000 surgical masks, 25000 gloves,10,000 caps and other medicines to doctors of different hospitals during last week.

He said on the special directives of Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Balochistan government received stock of medical equipment through C-130 aircraft and Shahwani also thanked the Chief of the Army Staff in this regard.

He said that the government was taking exemplary steps to tackle the spread of the coronavirus and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal was monitoring all the situation of preventive measures against the outbreak, aiming to ensure protection of people from the virus in Balochistan.

Shahwani said that the CM Balochistan after meeting the Young Doctors Association (YDA) assured them that their issues would be resolved on an immediate basis for the betterment of health services.

He said that the government had issued orders for releasing of arrested doctors and all demands of their had been fulfilled in order to end their demonstration for the interest of public health in province, adding that doctors were the 'Messiahs' and they must follow the Code of Ethics.

The spokesperson said doctors would be regularized through the Public Service Commission and Chief Minister Balochistan was taking steps to address their problems on Primary bases for preventing the pandemic.

"Health Department had been directed to recruit staff on more1400 posts on merit bases in order to control the pandemic". he said provincial government was committed to improve the health sector for the better healthcare facilities of public.

N95 masks and other protective equipment were also sent to Taftan's Health centers, Shahwani said.

Provincial government had purchased 60,000 protective kits, N95 masks and other medical equipment from China in order to ensure availability of medical equipment for copping challenge of the corona virus, he added.

He further said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Ministers of other provinces lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan for taking timely measures to control the spread of the corona virus.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Army China General Qamar Javed Bajwa Young Media All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

14 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

1 hour ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

1 hour ago

Punjab dedicates Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment ..

3 minutes ago

Germany Needs More Clarity on Moscow's Plans for V ..

3 minutes ago

EU to Work Out Road Map for Exiting COVID-19 Lockd ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.