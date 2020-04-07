Govt provided 2000 PPEs, 50,000 N95 masks to various hospitals in Balochistan: Shahwani

Balochistan government's spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday said that provincial government had provided more than 2,000 Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 50,000 N95 masks to various hospitals of the province in order to control the COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan government's spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday said that provincial government had provided more than 2,000 Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 50,000 N95 masks to various hospitals of the province in order to control the COVID-19.

Talking to media here, he said that provincial government had provided 32000 surgical masks, 25000 gloves,10,000 caps and other medicines to doctors of different hospitals during last week.

He said on the special directives of Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Balochistan government received stock of medical equipment through C-130 aircraft and Shahwani also thanked the Chief of the Army Staff in this regard.

He said that the government was taking exemplary steps to tackle the spread of the coronavirus and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal was monitoring all the situation of preventive measures against the outbreak, aiming to ensure protection of people from the virus in Balochistan.

Shahwani said that the CM Balochistan after meeting the Young Doctors Association (YDA) assured them that their issues would be resolved on an immediate basis for the betterment of health services.

He said that the government had issued orders for releasing of arrested doctors and all demands of their had been fulfilled in order to end their demonstration for the interest of public health in province, adding that doctors were the 'Messiahs' and they must follow the Code of Ethics.

The spokesperson said doctors would be regularized through the Public Service Commission and Chief Minister Balochistan was taking steps to address their problems on Primary bases for preventing the pandemic.

"Health Department had been directed to recruit staff on more1400 posts on merit bases in order to control the pandemic". he said provincial government was committed to improve the health sector for the better healthcare facilities of public.

N95 masks and other protective equipment were also sent to Taftan's Health centers, Shahwani said.

Provincial government had purchased 60,000 protective kits, N95 masks and other medical equipment from China in order to ensure availability of medical equipment for copping challenge of the corona virus, he added.

He further said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Ministers of other provinces lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan for taking timely measures to control the spread of the corona virus.