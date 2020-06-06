Govt provided all facilities to Sindh to contain COVID- 19: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said the federal government had provided all facilities to Sindh government to contain the COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said the federal government had provided all facilities to Sindh government to contain the COVID-19.

Talking to a private news Channel, he said provincial police was under the Sindh government and it should be implemented all Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) through them.

The Minister said all the chief Ministers were attending the meeting of NCOC and every decision would be taken with consensus.

Replying to a question, he said he never watches press conference of the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding everything would be cleared when Joint Investigative Report (JIT) about Uzair Bloach qould be published.

He said health cards had issued in the whole province of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa if coronavirus was spreading at there then treatment was also be provided to patients.

He said only private hospitals were working in Karachi against coronavirus but the provincial government was criticising the federal government for political point scoring and trying to hide its failure retarding the matter.