Govt provided all possible facilities to the mourners: Commissioner Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon along with Deputy Commissioner South Tabriz Sadiq Marri visited the main mourning processions on 10th of Muharram.

The Commissioner Karachi also visited the monitoring and control room on behalf of the District Administration South.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner South and the relevant officers briefed the Commissioner Karachi regarding the arrangements.

A detailed briefing was also given regarding the arrangements made to deal with the situation.

On this occasion, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that the facilities are being provided during main mourning procession of 10th of Muharram.

He said that KMC, DMC, Solid Waste Management board and other departments including Police Rangers Scouts were performing duties on important events.