Govt Provided Full Cost Of Sugarcane To Farmers: Raja Basharat

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:15 PM

Govt provided full cost of sugarcane to farmers: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Tuesday said the PTI government had ensured full cost of sugarcane to farmers for the first time in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Tuesday said the PTI government had ensured full cost of sugarcane to farmers for the first time in Punjab.

He was addressing the 53rd annual convention of the Pakistan Society of Sugar Technologists (PSST) at a local hotel.

Raja Basharat said that Punjab had a 50 percent share in the sugar industry in the country, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar were taking concrete steps to stabilize the local industry while legislation was being made to resolve the problems of sugar industry and sugarcane growers.

The minister said the chief minister provided a relief to the sugar industry by abolishing two percent duty imposed on the Ethanol. "The government is planting more and more trees instead of shutting down mills based on environmental pollution", he maintained.

Raja Basharat also distributed the shields to high-performing PSST officials.

The convention was attended by a large number of sugar industry professionals, experts, engineers, scientists and researchers from the country and abroad.

