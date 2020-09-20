UrduPoint.com
Govt Provided Maximum Relief To People: Dr. Amjad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 08:50 PM

Govt provided maximum relief to people: Dr. Amjad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Sunday said that the focus of all the policies of the present government is the welfare of the people and steps have been taken to provide maximum relief to them in various fields.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of Union Council Kota Gumbatge. The provincial housing minister said that the opposition parties only remember the sufferings of the poor people when they go to the polls, while they do not even bother to ask them later.

Dr. Amjad Ali said that the present government has started a never ending series of development works across the province, which is rapidly moving towards completion.

Special attention has been paid to the development of infrastructure including educational institutions, hospitals, Primary health centers, which is improving the living standards of the citizens.

He said that the provincial government has also paid special attention to the development of newly integrated districts. He said that the people have become more aware of their rights and they will no longer fall prey to the false promises and claims of the opposition parties. Dr Amjad Ali said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as a representative party of the people of the province.

