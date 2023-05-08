UrduPoint.com

Govt Provided Rs 98 Bln Subsidy To Agri Sector On Power Tariff: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Power Division Rana Iradat Sharif Khan on Monday apprised the National Assembly that the government has already provided Rs 98 billion subsidy under power tariff to agricultural sector adding that Rs 9.3 billion subsidy was being given to over 30,000 agricultural tube-wells in provinces to facilitate the farming community across Pakistan

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, he said that power tariff for agricultural sector was still lower as compared to other commercial and industrial tariffs. The government was utilizing all resources to provide cheap electricity to the consumers, he added.

The parliamentary secretary said that a subsidy of Rs 7.82 per unit was being provided on agricultural connections.

To another question, he said that the circular debt stands at Rs 2,536 billion by December 2022.

Timely application of tariff, induction of cheap electricity through solar initiatives, outsourcing of high loss feeders and negotiations with IPPs to reduce cost of electricity were some major measures to reduce the circular debt, he added.

Responding to a separate question, Rana Iradat said that the average unit of net-metering was around Rs 19 per unit.

He said no funds have been received from the Federal or Sindh governments for the execution of Secondary Transmission and Grids works in the area under jurisdiction of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

Later, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf referred all questions relating to SEPCO to the standing committee concerned for detailed deliberation.

