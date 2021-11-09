Govt provides 118 metric tons subsidized sugar for district Abbottabad

Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Tuesday has said that the government has provided 118 metric tons of sugar at subsidized rates for the Abbottabad district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Tuesday has said that the government has provided 118 metric tons of sugar at subsidized rates for the Abbottabad district.

The subsidized sugar would be provided to 7 registered dealers of all tehsils in district Abbottabad on daily basis. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Shahab Khan along with District food Controller Shad Mohammad Khan inspected Havelian Food Warehouse and reviewed the supply of sugar to the notified vendors.

The subsidized sugar would be sold at Rs 86 per kg at wholesale rate while Rs 90 per kg on retail price would be available to the general public.

Citizens will be allowed to get up to 05 kg of sugar by showing their ID card and it has been made mandatory for dealers to keep records of all customers as well so that citizens can benefit from the government subsidy and grievances can be resolved on the spot.