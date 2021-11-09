UrduPoint.com

Govt Provides 118 Metric Tons Subsidized Sugar For District Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

Govt provides 118 metric tons subsidized sugar for district Abbottabad

Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Tuesday has said that the government has provided 118 metric tons of sugar at subsidized rates for the Abbottabad district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Tuesday has said that the government has provided 118 metric tons of sugar at subsidized rates for the Abbottabad district.

The subsidized sugar would be provided to 7 registered dealers of all tehsils in district Abbottabad on daily basis. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Shahab Khan along with District food Controller Shad Mohammad Khan inspected Havelian Food Warehouse and reviewed the supply of sugar to the notified vendors.

The subsidized sugar would be sold at Rs 86 per kg at wholesale rate while Rs 90 per kg on retail price would be available to the general public.

Citizens will be allowed to get up to 05 kg of sugar by showing their ID card and it has been made mandatory for dealers to keep records of all customers as well so that citizens can benefit from the government subsidy and grievances can be resolved on the spot.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Nasir Price Havelian All From Government

Recent Stories

DC finalized arrangements for anti-measles campaig ..

DC finalized arrangements for anti-measles campaign

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for strict enfo ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for strict enforcement of anti-dengue plan

7 minutes ago
 Austrian Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Targeted ..

Austrian Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Targeted EU Sanctions Against Belarus

7 minutes ago
 Senate body expresses concerns on conduct of MDCAT ..

Senate body expresses concerns on conduct of MDCAT exam

7 minutes ago
 HCCI pay homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 14 ..

HCCI pay homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 144th birth anniversary

10 minutes ago
 White House Expects Russia to Take Action Based on ..

White House Expects Russia to Take Action Based on Cybercrime Data US Shared

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.