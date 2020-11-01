Govt provides 50% fee concession on all stalls to women entrepreneurs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly and Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hasan said government provided ease to women entrepreneurs with 50 percent fee concession on all stalls charges.

Talking to APP,she said to enhance overall economic value 7.

5 percent was allocated exclusively for women entrepreneurs in all trade fairs and exhibitions.

Adding that incumbent government's trade development policy was to energize women entrepreneurship in support of developing and realizing Pakistan's export capabilities and potential.

She said an educated, healthy and empowered woman on the decision-making table best personifies the state of peace and progress.

\778