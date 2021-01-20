UrduPoint.com
Govt Provides All Basic Facilities To Masses: Safia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Govt provides all basic facilities to masses: Safia

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :President PTI Ladies Wing Sukkur, Safia Baloch, Wednesday said the PTI government was being provided all basic facilities of life to the masses to raise their living standard.

She said this while addressing the party workers at her residence here, says a press release.

She said it was a priority of the government to steer the country out of crises and put it on the way to progress and prosperity.

He said the government would end poverty, load-shedding, price hike, terrorism and other crises from the country on a priority bases.

Ms Safia said that PTI would make the country economically strong and serve the masses at all costs.

More Stories From Pakistan

