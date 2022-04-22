Govt provides all main resources to keep PDMA active: CM Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has always played a leading role in effectively dealing with the situation arising from natural calamities and climatic intensities of changes and is always capable in rescue and relief activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has always played a leading role in effectively dealing with the situation arising from natural calamities and climatic intensities of changes and is always capable in rescue and relief activities.

The government will provide all necessary resources to keep the PDMA active and dynamic, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Provincial Disaster Management Commission.

Advisor to Home and PDMA Mir Ziaullah Langu and other concerned officials were present in the meeting. Director General PDMA Naseer Ahmad Nasir briefed the meeting about different programs which included in the agenda of PDMA.

The meeting also approved to increase the emergency stock for the supply of basic necessities to the people affected by natural calamities.

The meeting also approved with some amendments to the policy of utilization of Balochistan Disaster Management Fund.

The progress of Village Establishment Plans was also reviewed and the Department of Planning and Development was directed to seek a report on the progress of the projects through the Director Development of the concerned division in the light of which funds for these projects would be released.

The meeting also reviewed the issues related to increase in the annual establishment budget of PDMA and finalization of Disaster Management Act Balochistan and later approved important decisions in this regard.