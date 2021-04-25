Govt provides anti-corona vaccine to million of people: Asad Umar

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:54 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said the federal government was providing anti-corona vaccine to million of the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was taking quick decisions regarding coronavirus disease due to continuous increasing patients of the deadly virus.

The minister said the people should follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) otherwise situation could be worsen.

He said after passage of the 18th constitutional amendment, health become a provincial subject so the provincial governments should take responsibility for providing health facilities to their people.

He said that Sindh government did not pass a single order to get anti-corona vaccine as it was failed to fulfill its responsibilities.

The government would open registration process soon for vaccination of those who were more than 40 years old.

Replying to a question, he said complete lockdown was the last option and the poor people were only segment of the society who would badly effect from complete lockdown.

To another query, he said Jahangir Tareen is the part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Maryam Nawaz statements has no value in this regard.

