Govt provides best investment opportunities for overseas Pakistanis in country: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the government had taken many steps to provide best investment opportunities to the overseas Pakistanis in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the government had taken many steps to provide best investment opportunities to the overseas Pakistanis in the country.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's workers in Jaddah, she said the government had also taken numerous steps for the promotion of tourism in the country.

She urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest their savings/ earnings in the profitable business in Pakistan.

She added that efforts were underway for the restoration of green passport's due respect in the world.

Pakistanis, she said, considered Saudi Arabia as their second home. She also thanked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue. She also lauded the Saudi government for increasing the quota of Pakistani Hujjaj.