Govt provides best medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had provided best medical facilities to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "We are showing flexibility over the health condition of Nawaz Sharif and the Federal cabinet will discuss the matter tomorrow.

" He said the PTI government had never politicized Nawaz's health issue and urged the political parties to refrain to play politics on the issue.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically stated that nobody could get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from him and accountability process would be carried out across the board against corrupts and plunderers.

He said the court had approved the bail of Nawaz Sharif and the present government would pursue the court's decisions.