Govt Provides Consular Access To 13,966 Imprisoned Pakistanis: National Assembly Told

Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:34 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Monday informed the National Assembly that the government had provided consular access to 13,966 imprisoned Pakistanis across the world

Responding to a question during the question hour, she said the government was also providing legal assistance to various Pakistani imprisoned in various countries.

She said the ministry of foreign affairs had been focusing on improvement of relations with Central Asian Countries as per the policy to enhance engagement with regional neighbours.

