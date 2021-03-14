UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Provides Corona Vaccine To Health Workers, Increases Salary: Dr Yasmin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

Govt provides corona vaccine to health workers, increases salary: Dr Yasmin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The government has provided corona vaccine to more than 100,000 health workers besides increasing salary for better performance.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid while talking to a private television channel.

The Punjab government was giving priority to health workers discharging duties in different hospitals and taking special care for the patients fighting with corona virus, she added.

The actual fight against COVID-19, had begun, she said, adding that third wave was more dangerous than previous.

She said the people should adopt extra ordinary measures to protect themselves from the corona virus.

In reply to a question, the minister said the government was ensuring 'free of cost' vaccine to protect human lives from spreading the virus.

Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences, Dr Javed Akram said that parents should take care of their children because the third layer was more infectious than the last.

The speed of spreading virus is high so we should continue precautionary measures to combat the virus, he emphasized. Commenting on COVID-19 patients, Health Expert Dr M Arif, said that despite developing anti-bodies, the people should visit health institutions for vaccination. About authenticity of the vaccine, he said due to mutation in virus, it was not possible to obtain hundred per cent accuracy rate.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Visit TV From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

51 minutes ago

‘A Changing World’: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

1 hour ago

UAE youth’s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

2 hours ago

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many ot ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations un ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Iraq discuss advancing transport sector

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.