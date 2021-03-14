Govt provides corona vaccine to health workers, increases salary: Dr Yasmin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The government has provided corona vaccine to more than 100,000 health workers besides increasing salary for better performance.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid while talking to a private television channel.

The Punjab government was giving priority to health workers discharging duties in different hospitals and taking special care for the patients fighting with corona virus, she added.

The actual fight against COVID-19, had begun, she said, adding that third wave was more dangerous than previous.

She said the people should adopt extra ordinary measures to protect themselves from the corona virus.

In reply to a question, the minister said the government was ensuring 'free of cost' vaccine to protect human lives from spreading the virus.

Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences, Dr Javed Akram said that parents should take care of their children because the third layer was more infectious than the last.

The speed of spreading virus is high so we should continue precautionary measures to combat the virus, he emphasized. Commenting on COVID-19 patients, Health Expert Dr M Arif, said that despite developing anti-bodies, the people should visit health institutions for vaccination. About authenticity of the vaccine, he said due to mutation in virus, it was not possible to obtain hundred per cent accuracy rate.