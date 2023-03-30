UrduPoint.com

Govt Provides Free Flour To Over 1.2m People In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Govt provides free flour to over 1.2m people in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has provided free flour to over 1.2 million poor people in the province under the Prime Minister's package.

The spokesman of Food Department KP told APP on Thursday that distribution of free flour continued in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa till March 29. The commodity was given to 1.272 million population under a transparent mechanism through NADRA and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He said that the distribution of flour was being extended to union councils and village councils in the province to facilitate a large number of people in remote areas.

The official said that the quality and standard of free flour was being examined through the Department's food inspectors besides district administration officials.

He said the distribution mechanism has been made simple with preference to women, persons with disabilities and senior citizens at disbursement centers and ration points.

The spokesman advised the people not to create stampedes as sufficient stock was available for the PM's package that would continue till Ramazan 25th.

