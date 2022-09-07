UrduPoint.com

Govt Provides Funds For Flyover

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Govt provides funds for flyover

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has provided Rs 800 million funds for the completion of the Shahabpura flyover project.

Assistant Director Development Mohsin Ali Riaz on Wednesday said construction was being monitored so that the project could be completed within the stipulated time.

The completion of this project would significantly improve flow of traffic in the city and reduce problems of traffic, he added.

He said authorities of the highway department and the contractor would be responsible forquality of the project.

