UrduPoint.com

Govt Provides Relief To Masses By Cutting Expenditures: Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Govt provides relief to masses by cutting expenditures: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday said his government after coming into power provided relief to the masses by controlling the price of essential commodities and cutting expenditures

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday said his government after coming into power provided relief to the masses by controlling the price of essential commodities and cutting expenditures.

"In 2018 when we handed over the federal government to PTI wheat flour price was 980 rupees while a year ago when PDM took charge wheat flour price was 2300 rupees and today once again the price is even 50 rupees less than the price of 2022," said the minister.

He was addressing a public gathering here at Abbottabad after the inauguration of the Sui gas provision project worth 3.8 million rupees.

Murtaza Abbassi said the federal government has also approved a huge amount of 800 million rupees for the reconstruction of the Karakoram Highway from Haripur to Mansehra which was badly damaged during the past few years and the then government did not pay any attention to this important road.

He stated that PTI lead government was the real enemy of the people of Hazara division particularly Abbottabad as during 2018 PML-N government allocated 500 million rupees in funds for the construction of the Abbottabad Interchange which was cancelled after 2018 when the PTI government came into power.

They have waisted 4 billion rupees on the so-called beautification of Abbottabad city while there was a dire need for football and cricket stadiums for the youth, unfortunately, the existing grounds were also closed to the general public, moreover, graveyard which was the major issue of Abbottabad city was completely neglected, he said.

While criticizing the PTI chief the minster said on 9th May he left his party workers to the destruction of the country and to fight with the law enforcement agencies, being a politician and a parliamentarian after the vote of no confidence he must have come to the parliament and inform us about the achievements of his government, but he started agitation and demanding re-election which was completely illegal.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Vote Road Mansehra Lead Price Haripur May Gas 2018 From Government Wheat Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League hosts draw ceremony for new sports ..

UAE Pro League hosts draw ceremony for new sports season in SeaWorld Yas Island

1 minute ago
 SSP Operations holds Khuli Katchery

SSP Operations holds Khuli Katchery

3 minutes ago
 More than 744,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

More than 744,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

3 minutes ago
 Police operation against illegal arms holders cont ..

Police operation against illegal arms holders continues, 5 held

3 minutes ago
 Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in firs ..

Lyon strikes twice to check England charge in first Ashes Test

3 minutes ago
 National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third editi ..

National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third edition of &#039;NBF Technology Aca ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.