Govt provides relief to masses by cutting expenditures: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday said his government after coming into power provided relief to the masses by controlling the price of essential commodities and cutting expenditures.

"In 2018 when we handed over the federal government to PTI wheat flour price was 980 rupees while a year ago when PDM took charge wheat flour price was 2300 rupees and today once again the price is even 50 rupees less than the price of 2022," said the minister.

He was addressing a public gathering here at Abbottabad after the inauguration of the Sui gas provision project worth 3.8 million rupees.

Murtaza Abbassi said the federal government has also approved a huge amount of 800 million rupees for the reconstruction of the Karakoram Highway from Haripur to Mansehra which was badly damaged during the past few years and the then government did not pay any attention to this important road.

He stated that PTI lead government was the real enemy of the people of Hazara division particularly Abbottabad as during 2018 PML-N government allocated 500 million rupees in funds for the construction of the Abbottabad Interchange which was cancelled after 2018 when the PTI government came into power.

They have waisted 4 billion rupees on the so-called beautification of Abbottabad city while there was a dire need for football and cricket stadiums for the youth, unfortunately, the existing grounds were also closed to the general public, moreover, graveyard which was the major issue of Abbottabad city was completely neglected, he said.

While criticizing the PTI chief the minster said on 9th May he left his party workers to the destruction of the country and to fight with the law enforcement agencies, being a politician and a parliamentarian after the vote of no confidence he must have come to the parliament and inform us about the achievements of his government, but he started agitation and demanding re-election which was completely illegal.