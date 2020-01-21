Govt provides relief to masses: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sukkur Chapter, Safia Baloch Tuesday said that PTI's government was implementing its agenda across the country and all-out efforts would be made to provide relief to the masses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sukkur Chapter, Safia Baloch Tuesday said that PTI's government was implementing its agenda across the country and all-out efforts would be made to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to a delegation at her residence, she said that the government was working to alleviate poverty and focused on education, healthcare and housing facilities.

Talking about the policies of the PTI government, she further said that the government was committed to eradicating corruption.