Govt Provides Relief,health Care: Deputy Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan on Thursday said that the country was facing many problems in the health sector as well as on the economic front due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a delegation at his office, he said that the government was taking all necessary steps to provide relief and health care to the people.

Unfortunately, some people in the smart lockdown area were not ready to understand the dangers of corona, he added.

In view of the serious threat of an outbreak of corona in July, the failure of a single individual to follow the SOPs could endanger the lives of many. The district administration was also stands by the families affected by the corona crisis.

