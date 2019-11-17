Govt provides Rs 120 mln subsidies on laser land levelers,water courses construction,water ponds

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Under Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's agriculture initiatives, Rs 120 million subsidies were being provided for welfare of the farmers across district, Member National Assembly (MNA) Amir Sultan Cheema said.

Talking to media after balloting of PM agriculture initiative for the farmers he said that under PM's national program construction and maintenance of water courses, construction of water storage ponds and distribution of laser levelers were included.

He said that government was distributing laser levelers among farmers whom having twelve acre lands under transparent balloting process adding that Rs 250,000 subsidy on each leveler would be provided while farmers can purchase machine from approved distributors.

The Agriculture official told this scribe that total 75 laser levelers were being provided to the farmers under balloting and Rs 8.

7 million subsidies were being given in the district Sargodha.

He said that out of total 74 applications were included in the balloting process for 20 levelers in tehsil Sargodha, 59 for 16 levelers in tehsil Shahpur, 44 for 12 levelers in Sahiwal, 43 for 11 lasers in Kotmomin,35 for 10 lasers in Bhalwal and 17 applications for 6 lasers in Silanwali tehsil.

He added that under PM Agriculture initiative water ponds were also being constructed here for storage of rain water and sixty percent subsidy would be given for twenty ponds a cross district.

He further stated that Rs 80 million subsidies would also be given for concrete construction of 39 water courses across district.