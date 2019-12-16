UrduPoint.com
Govt Provides Rs 20 Mln For Shelter Homes: DC

Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:03 PM

The government has provided Rs 20 million to the capital administration to run the financial affairs of the shelter homes (panaah gah), being operated across the city to provide free meal and accommodation to the homeless and needy people

Refuting the news appeared in some news sections through a message received here, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat said: 'All is going well at 'panaah gah' as district administration is not facing shortage of funds and the visitors are being entertained in best way.'The meal expenses at shelter homes, he said was being beared by the Saylani Welfare Trust and the administration was not spending any amount in that regard.

'Philanthropists, politicians, Ministers and some other people are also contributing to manage the affairs of shelter homes effectively,' the DC added.

