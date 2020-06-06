UrduPoint.com
Govt Provides Rs 2.9 Mln Subsidy On Calf Fattening Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

Punjab government provided over Rs 2.9 million subsidy on Buffalo Calf fattening programme in the district to improve health of calves and provide healthy meat to people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government provided over Rs 2.9 million subsidy on Buffalo Calf fattening programme in the district to improve health of calves and provide healthy meat to people.

Additional director livestock, Dr.

Muhammad Afzal said the department has started registering Buffalo Calf and provided financial assistance of Rs 4000 each to owners of the calves.

The farmers would continue to get assistance in case their calves improve weight, nearly 400 grams on daily basis, he told APP.

Dr. Afzal stated that Livestock registered 30 groups of famers in three Tehsil including Multan, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala. The amounts were given against 742 calves, he stated.

