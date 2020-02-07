UrduPoint.com
Govt Provides Rs24.42bn For Reconstruction Of Houses In Five Merged Districts In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:39 PM

The Government has provided a financial assistance worth Rs24.420billion for rehabilitation and reconstruction of 74,719 affected houses in five merged tribal districts under Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Government has provided a financial assistance worth Rs24.420billion for rehabilitation and reconstruction of 74,719 affected houses in five merged tribal districts under Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP).

Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department spokesman told APP on Friday that a payment of Rs400,000 were made to owner of the completely destroyed and Rs1,60,000 partially damaged house in South Wazirsitan, North Waziristan, Khyber, Kurram and Orakzai tribal districts.

Out of this amount, Rs12.30billion was provided to owners of 28,366 completely destroyed and 5966 partially damaged houses in South Waziristan.

In North Waziristan, a payment of Rs 3.97billion were provided for reconstruction of 6415 completely destroyed houses and 8779 partially damaged houses whereas Rs2.66 billion for reconstruction of 5191 completely destroyed and 3708 for partially damaged houses in Khyber tribal district.

In Kurram district, Rs1.76 billon payment was made to owners of 3648 completely destroyed houses and 1932 partially damaged houses. Likewise, a payment of Rs3.71 billion were made for the reconstruction of 8323 completely destroyed and 2391 partially damaged houses in Orakzai tribal district.

