Govt provides Rs.77.208 mln financial assistance to minority individuals in last 5-year

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The government has provided a total of Rs 77.208 million financial assistance to minority individuals during the last five years 2017-2022.

According to the data, the financial assistance was given to 18,629 individuals during the said period. As per the breakup, a sum of Rs 22.24 million was provided to 5,509 individuals in fiscal year 2017-18, Rs 12.

046 million to 3135 individuals in 2028-19 and Rs15.935 million to 4126 individuals in 2019-20.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 13.257 million financial assistance was provided to 3815 individuals in 2020-21 and Rs 13.730 million to 3044 minority people in 2021-22.

The financial assistance is disbursed to the needy individuals under Section 15 of the Accounting Procedure for the Special Fund for the Welfare and Uplift of Minorities' duly approved by the Finance Division and Auditor General of Pakistan.

