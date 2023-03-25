UrduPoint.com

Govt Provides Subsidy Of Rs 60b For Free Flour Scheme To Assist 100 Million People: Talal Chaudhary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Govt provides subsidy of Rs 60b for free flour scheme to assist 100 million people: Talal Chaudhary

Former State Minister/Central Leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Muhammad Talal Chaudhary said that federal government has provided subsidy of Rs.60 billion for free flour scheme to assist 100 million people during the month of Holy Ramzan-ul-Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Former State Minister/Central Leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Muhammad Talal Chaudhary said that Federal government has provided subsidy of Rs.60 billion for free flour scheme to assist 100 million people during the month of Holy Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

He was talking to media persons while visiting flour distribution center at sports Complex Jaranwala here on Saturday.

He said that first time in the history of Pakistan the government had taken step to provide free flour to the deserving poor people during the Holy Ramzan.

He said that distribution of free flour was continuing smoothly as the caretaker Punjab government had made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the people at flour distribution center. In this connection, local administration had also contributed active part in fair, free and transparent distribution of flour bags, he added.

He said that mismanagement was reported at some places but the government had taken immediate steps and appointed a monitoring team to redress the problems being faced by the beneficiaries of this scheme.

"This is purely a people-friendly program initiated by the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to give relief to the poor. The political opponents should avoid from politicizing this scheme so that the people could get maximum benefit from it", he added.

Earlier, Talal Chaudhary also reviewed flour distribution process at Sports Complex Jaranwala and asked the Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala to establish more distribution points at Rodala Mandi, Buchiana Mandi, Satiana, Awagat and Lundianwala to save people from hardship of long queues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sports Poor Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jaranwala Muslim Media From Government Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

UK Defense Minister Defends Department's Use of Ti ..

UK Defense Minister Defends Department's Use of Tiktok Despite Ban From Gov't De ..

3 minutes ago
 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from p ..

'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from prison

8 minutes ago
 Japan's Uno retains world figure skating title

Japan's Uno retains world figure skating title

8 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: Portugal MotoGP grid

Motorcycling: Portugal MotoGP grid

8 minutes ago
 Secretary Trade asks sugar, oil mills to set up th ..

Secretary Trade asks sugar, oil mills to set up their stalls in bachat bazaars

8 minutes ago
 At least 19 dead in Mississippi tornado, storms: A ..

At least 19 dead in Mississippi tornado, storms: ABC News

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.