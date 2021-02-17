UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Providing All Facilities To Promote Sports In Balochistan: Chairman BBISE

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:21 PM

Govt providing all facilities to promote sports in Balochistan: Chairman BBISE

Chairman of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch Wednesday said that encouraging sports activities, one of the priorities of the government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch Wednesday said that encouraging sports activities, one of the priorities of the government.

He said, incumbent regime was taking steps for the development of sports in the province and would provide all possible facilities to the sportsmen.

Sports was an important part of education for mental health, he expressed these views while delivering a message on the occasion of organizing District Naseerabad Division Games organized by Balochistan Board.

He also thanked Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Babrak Khan Kakar, Assistant Commissioner Suhbatpur, Usta Mohammad, all District Education Officers, College Principals, School Principals, Physical Education Teachers and all the organizers for these games came to ending under contribution of them.

Chairman Balochistan Board further said that extra-curricular activities are also very imperative for school and college students.

Related Topics

Balochistan Sports Education Usta Mohammad BISE All Government

Recent Stories

Efficient local bodies system govt's top priority: ..

42 seconds ago

Drugs seized from southern districts of KP

43 seconds ago

DC, MPA Faisal Amin review arrangements for Dera f ..

45 seconds ago

EU stocks up on jabs as S.Africa, Japan kick off v ..

47 seconds ago

Three tuck shops sealed, six arrested on M-1 due t ..

5 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case ag ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.