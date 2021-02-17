Govt providing all facilities to promote sports in Balochistan: Chairman BBISE

Chairman of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch Wednesday said that encouraging sports activities, one of the priorities of the government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch Wednesday said that encouraging sports activities, one of the priorities of the government.

He said, incumbent regime was taking steps for the development of sports in the province and would provide all possible facilities to the sportsmen.

Sports was an important part of education for mental health, he expressed these views while delivering a message on the occasion of organizing District Naseerabad Division Games organized by Balochistan Board.

He also thanked Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Babrak Khan Kakar, Assistant Commissioner Suhbatpur, Usta Mohammad, all District Education Officers, College Principals, School Principals, Physical Education Teachers and all the organizers for these games came to ending under contribution of them.

Chairman Balochistan Board further said that extra-curricular activities are also very imperative for school and college students.