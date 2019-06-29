Govt providing all facilities to Sikh pilgrims: Chaudhry Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has put in place comprehensive measures for providing all facilities to Sikh yatrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has put in place comprehensive measures for providing all facilities to Sikh yatrees.

Visa services and security besides other services would also be considered for the Sikh pilgrims, he said.

Talking to the media on the occasion of 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, he said Maharaja Ranjeet Singh promoted religious harmony and mutual respect.

To a question, he said that development work for Kartarpur Corridor was under way which would be completed soon, adding that the government was taking steps to provide maximum visas to the Sikh pilgrims.

Efforts were also being made to issue visas to 5,000 to 10,000 Sikh pilgrims on daily basis so that they could visit Kartarpur, he maintained.

To another question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that PTI government discouraged horse trading and never resorted to it to form government in Punjab.

He added that no Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) was given a single penny for supporting PTI in Punjab.

To another query, the Punjab Governor said that now, the opposition parties have realized that people do not trust and support them.

Opposition was trying to bring a no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman but people of the country have rejected baseless propaganda of opposition.

It may be mentioned here that around 500 Indian Sikh yatrees arrived at Wahga railway station on June 27 (Thursday) by a special train to observe the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.