UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Providing All Facilities To Sikh Pilgrims: Chaudhry Sarwar

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:05 PM

Govt providing all facilities to Sikh pilgrims: Chaudhry Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has put in place comprehensive measures for providing all facilities to Sikh yatrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has put in place comprehensive measures for providing all facilities to Sikh yatrees.

Visa services and security besides other services would also be considered for the Sikh pilgrims, he said.

Talking to the media on the occasion of 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, he said Maharaja Ranjeet Singh promoted religious harmony and mutual respect.

To a question, he said that development work for Kartarpur Corridor was under way which would be completed soon, adding that the government was taking steps to provide maximum visas to the Sikh pilgrims.

Efforts were also being made to issue visas to 5,000 to 10,000 Sikh pilgrims on daily basis so that they could visit Kartarpur, he maintained.

To another question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that PTI government discouraged horse trading and never resorted to it to form government in Punjab.

He added that no Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) was given a single penny for supporting PTI in Punjab.

To another query, the Punjab Governor said that now, the opposition parties have realized that people do not trust and support them.

Opposition was trying to bring a no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman but people of the country have rejected baseless propaganda of opposition.

It may be mentioned here that around 500 Indian Sikh yatrees arrived at Wahga railway station on June 27 (Thursday) by a special train to observe the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Punjab Provincial Assembly Visit May June Media All Government Opposition Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

British-Iranian ends 15-day hunger strike in Tehra ..

18 seconds ago

Russia Has No Aggressive Intention Against Any Sta ..

21 seconds ago

US, Russia to start talks on nuke arms control: Pu ..

24 seconds ago

Russia, Saudi agree to extend OPEC production cut ..

3 minutes ago

Tahir Ashrafi challenges Fawad Chaudhry for ‘Mau ..

11 minutes ago

Macron Says Discussed Ukraine With Putin, New Bila ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.