Govt Providing All Kind Of Support To Helpless Women Living In Safe Houses: Shehla Raza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Govt providing all kind of support to helpless women living in safe houses: Shehla Raza

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Women's Development Shehla Raza on Monday said that the Women's Development department was working to provide all kinds of legal and logistical support to helpless women who were victims of various types of violence in the society.

She said in the majority of cases, the parents of girls do not disclose the abduction in time, due to which they face problems. She expressed these views while talking to media representatives on the occasion of her visit to Darul Aman Qasimabad, Hyderabad.

Talking about the marriages of young children, she said that most of such cases come to light through social media and parents were not ready to bring the cases of child marriages to the public, but after listening to the words of the girl, the department itself comes forward and supports them.

She said one of the reasons for early marriages and violence against women is illiteracy and lack of awareness.

The minister said every missing girl is not a case of abduction, some girls even leave home due to their ignorance and we knew about it when news went viral in social or mainstream media.

While visiting Darul Aman and Safe House, she expressed her satisfaction and said that she was playing a role in providing basic facilities to the girls living in Darul Aman and Safe House.

Safe House in-charge Reshma Thebo, lawyer Rehana Gujjar and Deputy Director Women Development Ashiq Hussain Kalhoro were also present on the occasion.

