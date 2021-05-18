UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Providing All Possible Facilities To Journalist Community: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:36 AM

Govt providing all possible facilities to journalist community: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that protection of the lives of journalists was the top priority of the incumbent government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that protection of the lives of journalists was the top priority of the incumbent government.

Talking to media after visiting coronavirus vaccination centre set up at Lahore Press Club, she said that for better working of journalists their health and protection of their life and property were highly important factors.

Dr Firdous said the government was making all possible efforts for providing maximum facilities to the journalists.

She said that after doctors and paramedical staff, journalists had worked dedicatedly during coronavirus pandemic and made people aware of the facts.

Responding to a question, she said that opposition was preferring their personal motives over the interest of the state.

While condemning the barbaric actions of Israel on innocent Palestinians, she said that Pakistani government was standing with Palestinians and people of Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle.

She further said that Sharif family had made institutions controversial just for their personal motives.

It is pertinent to mention here that coronavirus vaccination process would be expanded to other press clubs across the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Chief Minister Israel Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Jammu Family Media All Government Top Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

2 hours ago

Tanzania told to resume publishing Covid data

13 minutes ago

The show goes on for UK theatres as Covid rules ea ..

13 minutes ago

NA offers Fateha for victims of Israeli attacks, A ..

13 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting regarding encroachments removal ..

15 minutes ago

Kagame dismisses 'noise' over arrested Hotel Rwand ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.