Govt providing basic facilities to people: Umar Ayub

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Umar Ayub Khan has said the PTI government is taking effective measures to provide all basic facilities to the masses and all possible resources are being utilized.

He was addressing an inaugural ceremony of 66-KV Musa Khail grid station on Saturday.

He said Rs 26 million had been spent on the construction of Musa Khail grid station which will help in resolving problem of low voltage.

He said Musa Khail grid would also help in lessening load from 132-KV Mianwali grid station which was overloaded. The new grid would provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers of Musa Khel and its surrounding areas, he added.

Briefing the minister, Fesco Chief Engineer (T&G) O&M Sheikh Bashir Ahmed said the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) had constructed the grid station from its own resources and a power transformer of 10/13-MVA had also been installed.

He said the grid station would provide relief to 132-KV Mianwali grid station and consumers in Musa Khail City, Daliliwala, Rakhi and adjoining areas will also get benefit from it. The grid would also increase efficiencyof the system besides reducing losses.

Later, the minister also planted a sapling at Musa Khail grid station while Superintendent Engineer (Operation) Mianwali Circle Jam Gul, Superintending Engineer GSO Muhammad Akram, Xen SS&T Division Shiraz Sheikh, Xen Civil Works Shakeel Haidar and others were also present.