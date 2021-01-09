UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Providing Basic Facilities To People: Umar Ayub

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Govt providing basic facilities to people: Umar Ayub

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Umar Ayub Khan has said the PTI government is taking effective measures to provide all basic facilities to the masses and all possible resources are being utilized.

He was addressing an inaugural ceremony of 66-KV Musa Khail grid station on Saturday.

He said Rs 26 million had been spent on the construction of Musa Khail grid station which will help in resolving problem of low voltage.

He said Musa Khail grid would also help in lessening load from 132-KV Mianwali grid station which was overloaded. The new grid would provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers of Musa Khel and its surrounding areas, he added.

Briefing the minister, Fesco Chief Engineer (T&G) O&M Sheikh Bashir Ahmed said the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) had constructed the grid station from its own resources and a power transformer of 10/13-MVA had also been installed.

He said the grid station would provide relief to 132-KV Mianwali grid station and consumers in Musa Khail City, Daliliwala, Rakhi and adjoining areas will also get benefit from it. The grid would also increase efficiencyof the system besides reducing losses.

Later, the minister also planted a sapling at Musa Khail grid station while Superintendent Engineer (Operation) Mianwali Circle Jam Gul, Superintending Engineer GSO Muhammad Akram, Xen SS&T Division Shiraz Sheikh, Xen Civil Works Shakeel Haidar and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Company Shiraz Circle Mianwali Shakeel All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council addresses parliamenta ..

11 minutes ago

ADJD organises training course on Alternatives to ..

56 minutes ago

UAE provides urgent aid to those affected by flood ..

56 minutes ago

Supreme Council for Family Affairs’ strategic pl ..

2 hours ago

Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautifu ..

2 hours ago

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.