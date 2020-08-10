UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Providing Best Facilities To Afghans Living In Pakistan : Shehzad Arbab

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:15 PM

Govt providing best facilities to Afghans living in Pakistan : Shehzad Arbab

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab Monday said that government was extending all possible facilities to Afghan investors, families and students living in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab Monday said that government was extending all possible facilities to Afghan investors, families and students living in Pakistan.

He was speaking as Chief guest at groundbreaking ceremony of new block at the Government Primary school No.1 Thekal Bala, Peshawar.

The project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs27.72 million under RAHA (Refugee-Affected and Hosting Areas) programme and in collaboration with Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), said a news release issued here.

The SAPM said Peshawar city had been the major host of Afghan brethren, where the locals welcomed them with open heart and extended hospitality.

He said more than 100,000 Afghan boys and girl students were getting education in different schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said procedure to issue Health Visas to Afghan brethren was also being further simplified.

The SAPM was of the view that real change in the area could only be achieved through education.

"No society or country can make progress without education", he added.

He said a Government Girls Degree College and a stadium for the Tehlkal area had also been approved in the Annual Development Plan.

Shehzad Arbab said peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and desired that the Chaman border should remain opened 24 hours a day like Torkham crossing point.

He said Pakistan was the only country which had succeeded in containing the spread of coronavirus due to its better strategy and the whole world was admiring Pakistan's strategy against the virus, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Chaman Progress Border All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

4 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

Strictly enforce SOP in all tourist spots for prot ..

4 minutes ago

Riots hit downtown Chicago, stores looted

4 minutes ago

CAA to plant 0.3 m saplings at airports across cou ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.