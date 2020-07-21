Govt providing best medical facilities to coronavirus patients: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken all possible steps to provide best possible medical facilities to the coronavirus patients.

She was addressing the current session of Punjab Assembly which started one hour and 33 minutes behind its scheduled time with Panel of Chaiman Mian Shafi Muhammad in the chair.

She said the government had given a special discount in Actemra injection to facilitate the patients, adding that all government hospitals were providing best medical treatment to the patients.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that number of testing laboratories in Punjab had been increased, adding, the government had to contribute Rs 5,000 for each test.

The minister said that the Expo Center Field Hospital had incurred expenses of only Rs 70 million including electricity bill, adding that medical equipment used in Expo Center Field Hospital could be installed in other government hospitals once the coronavirus pandemic would be controlled.

She asserted that when the PTI came into power, 28,000 vacancies were vacant in the Health department which were filled by the incumbent government, adding that the government had also provided 6,000 jobs.

Earlier, addressing the session, Punjab Minister for education Dr Murad Raas said the Punjab government had decided to introduce a new act for bringing private educational institutions under the law.

He said the Punjab government was making legislation regarding fee, uniform, books, and other issues in private educational institutions, adding that under the new act, private educational institutes could not charge additional fee.

The provincial minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had been in power for ten years but they did nothing for educational institutes.

Murad Raas said that the private schools would give 20 percent discount in fee till eradication of the coronavirus pandemic. About 36 schools had been fined in this regard, he maintained.

Later, on completion of agenda, the Panel of Chairman adjourned the session till Tuesday at 2:00 pm.