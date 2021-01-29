Govt providing best opportunities to promote IT sector : Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science Technology and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Friday said that government was providing best opportunities to startups, IT experts, freelancers & IT companies, besides providing internships to youth to boost their skills in IT sector.

He was addressing a function organized by IT Association Pakhtunkhwa. A large number of IT graduate student and experts were present on the occasion.

Ziaullah Bangash said that on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, special attention was being paid to the IT sector and the KP government has also reduced the tax rate from 15 percent to 2 percent so that youth and companies can get better opportunities in the province in IT sector.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Technology board (through Durshal project providing equal opportunities for boys and girls young startups.

He asked youth present their ideas for economic growth and employment opportunities by getting training from Durshal project and become employer instead of looking for jobs.