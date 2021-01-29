UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Providing Best Opportunities To Promote IT Sector : Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Govt providing best opportunities to promote IT sector : Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science Technology and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Friday said that government was providing best opportunities to startups, IT experts, freelancers & IT companies, besides providing internships to youth to boost their skills in IT sector.

He was addressing a function organized by IT Association Pakhtunkhwa. A large number of IT graduate student and experts were present on the occasion.

Ziaullah Bangash said that on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, special attention was being paid to the IT sector and the KP government has also reduced the tax rate from 15 percent to 2 percent so that youth and companies can get better opportunities in the province in IT sector.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Technology board (through Durshal project providing equal opportunities for boys and girls young startups.

He asked youth present their ideas for economic growth and employment opportunities by getting training from Durshal project and become employer instead of looking for jobs.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Student Young From Government Best Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

14 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

17 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

31 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

40 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.