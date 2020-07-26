Govt providing best possible facilities in cattle markets: Minister

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak on Sunday said that provincial government was providing all possible facilities in cattle markets and people should take all precautionary measures while visiting these markets to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

He said this during his visit to cattle markets of Hassanabdal and Attock, to monitor the facilities being provided there.

On the Occasion, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar, ADC Ch Abdul Majid, Director Livestock Rawalpindi Dr Nadeem Badar, Additional Director Livestock Attock Dr Asim Rafique, PTI focal person Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari, PA to Chairman Public Accounts Committee Imran Bukhari, Coordinator PTI Bilal Sheikh, Malik Hammad, Nadeem Firoz and other were also present.

The minister at the end, applauded the district government for taking best measures against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.