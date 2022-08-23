Govt providing cash assistance to flood-victims: Marriyum

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says 25,000 rupees cash is being provided to the flood affected people under the Benazir Income Support Programme.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that cash assistance is being provided to the flood-victims on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Monday, she said 25,000 rupees cash is being provided to the flood affected people under the Benazir Income Support Programme.

She said cash assistance will provide immediate relief to the flood-affected people, enabling them to procure medicines and food items by their own.

The Minister said the Prime Minister has also directed the Finance Division to release a fund of five billion rupees, established for relief measures in the flood hit areas.

She said a joint survey, in collaboration of the National Disaster Management Authority and provincial authorities, has begun to assess the damage caused to houses as well as the number of deaths in the flood related incidents.

She said one million rupees as compensation is being provided to the bereaved families of every person, who died due to the recent floods in the country.

Commenting on the political situation in the country, Marriyum Aurangzeb said foreign funding against Imran Khan has been proven and now he is trying to create chaos and unrest in the country by spreading his fake and baseless narrative.

The Minister for Information said PTI chief is escaping accountability. She said Imran Khan did not provide details of KSB bank account which was opened with the approval of Party's central finance board and foreign funding worth 780 million rupees was made into this account and then this money was transferred to their personal accounts.

She said two offshore companies namely Lockgate and Hockfield are registered with address of 2-Zaman Park Lahore, the residence of Imran Khan and PTI's camp office in the provincial capital. She said both the companies were named in Pandora papers but Imran Khan kept showing dissociation with these companies. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan hid these accounts and companies from the Election Commission of Pakistan and continues to escape accountability now from FIA. She said Imran Khan backed out of every promise that he made with the people and is fomenting instability in the country after releasing that the coalition government is fully focused on stabilizing the country's economy.