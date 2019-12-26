Govt providing conducive environment to investors: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chuadhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government was providing conducive environment to the investors for investment in the country.

"Pakistan is safe haven for investment and the foreign investors are showing keen interest to invest here," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The Governor said the PTI government was providing speedy justice to overseas Pakistanis who were also contributing their services to boost the national economy.

Due to prudent policies of the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the international organizations were acknowledging that the country's economy was now strengthening.

He said the incumbent government has also given basic facilities to the citizens to bring improvement in their living standard by utilizing available resources, adding that shelter homes had been established by the government to provide food and shelter to needy people.