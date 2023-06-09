Govt providing facilities for survivors of GBV: DS SWWE

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is providing facilities to help survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) learn skills that will help them become more self-reliant.

This was stated by Deputy Secretary (DS) of Social Welfare & Women's Empowerment (SWWE) Warda Latif at the consultation on "Protection and Response Mechanism for GBV Survivors" organized by the Aawaz II programme here.

The event brought together more than sixty women, persons with disabilities, transgender persons, and religious minorities from across the province, including the districts of Peshawar, Nowshehra, Buner, Lower Dir, Abbottabad, Mardan, Malakand and Kohat.

DS explained, "Around 125 industrial training centres have been upgraded to provide advanced skills for GBV survivors, linking them directly to the market, which is a substantial step towards reintegrating violence survivors in society." She also gave details of efforts to expand and improve Dar-ul-Aman and extend the outreach of the Bolo Helpline.

"Aawaz II has its presence in 14 districts of KP, with a focus on addressing issues related to GBV violence, child marriages and social cohesion." "The programme has established volunteer forums at village, district and provincial levels which link service providers with the community to respond to their needs directly," shared Rafat Yasmin, Gender and Inclusion Advisor, Aawaz II.

"District Committees on the Status of Women (DCSW) have been nominated in all districts of KP, but their official notification is pending due to the need for amending the KPCSW (KP Commission on the Status of Women) law to align the DCSW with KP's local government law," stated Amna Durrani, Director Programmes, KP Commission on the Status of Women.

Programme Analyst Gender/GBV from UNFPA Office Zikriya said, "Government departments like Police, Health and Social Welfare must have strong coordination at multiple levels to ensure effective delivery of services for protection and response to GBV.

" "UNFPA is supporting the Social Welfare Department in developing a database for Dar-ul-Aman and Bolo Helpline," he added.

Participants from 14 districts in KP shared their challenges in accessing government facilities and put forward recommendations to enhance services.

The recommendation was to ensure that women and transgender persons facing violence are facilitated in registering First Information Reports (FIRs) by setting up dedicated desks or assigning trained personnel at police stations to handle gender-based violence (GBV) cases sensitively and efficiently.

Improve accessibility of Dar-ul-Aman (shelters) for Women with Disabilities and provide training and sensitization to the staff working with women with disabilities to address their needs effectively.

Moreover, to establish specialized safe homes designed specifically for transgender persons to provide them with protection, support, and opportunities for skill development.

Speaking about the importance of consultation, Executive Director (ED) of the Omar Asghar Khan Foundation Rashida said, "This consultation is of utmost importance to gain insights from their experiences in accessing these services present at the district level." "The struggle for women's empowerment and the enactment of laws addressing domestic violence have been long-standing battles." "However, it is essential to recognise that these bodies and laws hold little significance if we fail to establish the necessary structures at the district level that effectively respond to the needs of women experiencing violence," she said.

Aawaz II Programme works with local communities in KP and Punjab to promote the rights of women, youth, religious minorities, and other vulnerable groups, to work towards a more inclusive, tolerant and peaceful Pakistan.