'Govt Providing Facilities To Brick Kiln Labourers'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

'Govt providing facilities to brick kiln labourers'

The provincial government was striving hard to provide basic facilities to brick kilns labourers

SARGODHA, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) ::The provincial government was striving hard to provide basic facilities to brick kilns labourers.

A registration process of labourers and their families should be completed and people of 18 years old should be provided identity cards.

This was said by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz while talking in a session for welfare of brick kiln labourers here Friday.

The officials of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), education, labour and security departments attended meeting.

